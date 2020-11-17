Over €21 million paid out to Kerry businesses under various Restart Grant schemes

€21,113,198 has been paid out to Kerry businesses under a Government grant scheme set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restart Grant, Restart Top Up and Restart Grant Plus schemes are administered by Local Authorities on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

3,557 businesses throughout Kerry have benefited from these schemes.

The latest update, which covers the period up to November 12th, was presented to councillors by Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell at the monthly online meeting.

The Restart Plus has a minimum grant of €4,000 and a maximum grant of €25,000; this increased from the original €2,000 minimum and €10,000 maximum grant.

This scheme also provides support for enterprises that could not access the original grant scheme, including rateable sports businesses and trading charity shops, while non-rated B&Bs are eligible for a grant payment of €4,000 under this scheme.

1,567 applications have been approved for the Restart Grant with payments amounting to €6,298,121 paid out to Kerry businesses.

There have been 1,464 applications processed under the Restart Top Up, with payments amounting to €7,698,921 and a further 526 applications have been paid, amounting to €4,160,282 under the New Restart Plus scheme.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell told the meeting that work is continuing to inform businesses of these schemes.