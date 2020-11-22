€205,000 for 15 projects in north Kerry

€205,000 is to be allocated to 15 projects in north Kerry.

EirGrid has announced the reciptients of funding under the Kilpaddoge-KNockanure electricity project.

The new underground electricity cable carrying 300 megawatts of renewable electricity generated in the region between substations; it is enough to power 225,000 homes.

The community projects to secure funding are located in Moyvane, Tarbert and Knockanure.

They include a sports hall refurbishment, mental health awareness courses, nature walk trails and training gear for sports clubs.

A list of recipients is here:

Group NameProject PurposeBrief Description
Moyvane Community Sports HallCommunity ImprovementsHeating System Installation and Bathroom/Shower Facility Refurbishment
Tarbert Development AssociationWalkway ImprovementsSeating replacement along the John F Leslie Wood Walk including renewal and replenishment of the planting in the Sensory Garden
Moyvane Development AssociationWalkway ImprovementsUpgrading of Nature Trail Walk
Moyvane GAAFacility ImprovementsUpgrading Lighting Standard
Murhur National SchoolFacility ImprovementsUpgrade of facilities, both internal and external
Knockanure GAA ClubRecreational WalkwayNew walkway surrounding current pitch
Tarbert comprehensive schoolBuilding ImprovementsSports hall floor replacement
Scoil Chorp ChríostFacility ImprovementsUpgrade School Playing Field
Tarbert N.S.Facility ImprovementsUpgrading of Light Fittings
Tarbert Bridewell CLGCommunity ImprovementsRefurbishment of Upper Roof & Rain Water Goods
Tarbert Macra na FeirmeSocial InclusionResources and Awareness for members
Knockanure Community Development LtdCommunity ImprovementsCommunity Hall improvements including, new Storage Shed, Biodiversity & Herb Garden, CPR & AED Training
Moyvane ICA GuildCommunity ImprovementsImprovements to Moyvane ICA Guild facilities
Moyvane Ladies Football ClubSporting EquipmentJerseys, footballs and training gear
Moyvane/Knockanure Care Of the AgedSocial InclusionSocial Outing and Dinner Party

