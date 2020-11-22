€205,000 for 15 projects in north Kerry

€205,000 is to be allocated to 15 projects in north Kerry.

EirGrid has announced the reciptients of funding under the Kilpaddoge-KNockanure electricity project.

The new underground electricity cable carrying 300 megawatts of renewable electricity generated in the region between substations; it is enough to power 225,000 homes.

The community projects to secure funding are located in Moyvane, Tarbert and Knockanure.

They include a sports hall refurbishment, mental health awareness courses, nature walk trails and training gear for sports clubs.

