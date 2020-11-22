€205,000 for 15 projects in north Kerry

€205,000 is to be allocated to 15 projects in north Kerry.
EirGrid has announced the reciptients of funding under the Kilpaddoge-KNockanure electricity project.
The new underground electricity cable carrying 300 megawatts of renewable electricity generated in the region between substations; it is enough to power 225,000 homes.
The community projects to secure funding are located in Moyvane, Tarbert and Knockanure.
They include a sports hall refurbishment, mental health awareness courses, nature walk trails and training gear for sports clubs.
A list of recipients is here:
|Group Name
|Project Purpose
|Brief Description
|Moyvane Community Sports Hall
|Community Improvements
|Heating System Installation and Bathroom/Shower Facility Refurbishment
|Tarbert Development Association
|Walkway Improvements
|Seating replacement along the John F Leslie Wood Walk including renewal and replenishment of the planting in the Sensory Garden
|Moyvane Development Association
|Walkway Improvements
|Upgrading of Nature Trail Walk
|Moyvane GAA
|Facility Improvements
|Upgrading Lighting Standard
|Murhur National School
|Facility Improvements
|Upgrade of facilities, both internal and external
|Knockanure GAA Club
|Recreational Walkway
|New walkway surrounding current pitch
|Tarbert comprehensive school
|Building Improvements
|Sports hall floor replacement
|Scoil Chorp Chríost
|Facility Improvements
|Upgrade School Playing Field
|Tarbert N.S.
|Facility Improvements
|Upgrading of Light Fittings
|Tarbert Bridewell CLG
|Community Improvements
|Refurbishment of Upper Roof & Rain Water Goods
|Tarbert Macra na Feirme
|Social Inclusion
|Resources and Awareness for members
|Knockanure Community Development Ltd
|Community Improvements
|Community Hall improvements including, new Storage Shed, Biodiversity & Herb Garden, CPR & AED Training
|Moyvane ICA Guild
|Community Improvements
|Improvements to Moyvane ICA Guild facilities
|Moyvane Ladies Football Club
|Sporting Equipment
|Jerseys, footballs and training gear
|Moyvane/Knockanure Care Of the Aged
|Social Inclusion
|Social Outing and Dinner Party