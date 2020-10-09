€200,000 in Údarás COVID business supports for Kerry, Cork and Waterford Gaeltachts

Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved over €200,000 in COVID-19 supports to Gaeltacht businesses in three southern regions including Kerry.

This money went to 84 businesses in the Kerry, Cork and Waterford Gaeltachts in recent months to counteract the challenges created by the pandemic.

There were 62 applications in the three regions for the Online Trading Scheme, and 22 Business Continuity Vouchers were approved.

The majority of approved applications were for businesses in the food and drink, tourism, and manufacturing sectors.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is reminding Gaeltacht companies that supports are available to address the effects of COVID- 19 and Brexit.

Gaeltacht companies should contact their development executive or [email protected] to find out more about available supports.