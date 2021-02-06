€200,000 allocated to upgrade Old Kenmare Road

€200,000 in funding has been allocated to upgrade the Old Kenmare Road.

The announcement was made during the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, following a motion by Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

The funding was granted under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, and will cover a 4km stretch of the road.

The funding will be used to improve drainage, reduce erosion, regrade and strengthen the road.

Cllr Connor-Scarteen says this road has the potential to provide a great walkway and cycleway between Killarney and Kenmare.

He urged the council to liaise with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, who own much of the land along the road, to put in place a proper walkway and cycleway.