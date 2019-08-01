€20,000 allocated for three youth organisations in Kerry

€20,000 has been allocated for three youth organisations in Kerry.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has announced that KDYS Tralee, Listowel and Castleisland will benefit from this funding.

KDYS Tralee is to get €11,950, KDYS Listowel will receive €4,443 and €3,607 has been allocated for KDYS Castleisland.

Minister Griffin says these Kerry groups have essential programmes supporting young people to develop skills, gain new experiences and build self-confidence.

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae has welcomed the funding.