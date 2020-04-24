€20 million worth of fish landed in Kerry in 2018

€20 million worth of fish was landed in ports in Kerry in 2018.

That’s according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

ANationally, landings by Irish trawlers decreased by 13% from over 245,000 tonnes in 2017 to almost 214,000 tonnes in 2018.

The most popular species landed by Irish boats were Atlantic Mackerel, Blue Whiting and Horse Mackerel.

Landings by foreign vessels in Ireland increased by 32% to 132,477 tonnes; the vast majority of these boats landed their catches in Killybegs and Castletownbere.

In Kerry, Irish vessels landed 4,531 tonnes in 2018, worth €8.4 million; that landing figure is down a third on 2017.

Landings by foreign vessels in Kerry increased around five-fold in 2018.

In Dingle, Irish vessels landed almost €7million worth of fish totalling 3,915 tonnes in 2018; down from 4,853 the previous year.

In 2012, Irish vessels landed 10,587 tonnes in Dingle valued at €17.7 million.

Foreign trawlers landed 3,800 tonnes in 2018 in Dingle with a value of €11.5 million; that’s up from 792 tonnes in 2017 worth €2.3 million.