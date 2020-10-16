Over €20 million paid to Kerry businesses in restart grants

Over €20 million has been allocated to businesses in Kerry under a Government grant scheme in response to COVID.

The Restart Grant and Restart Grant Plus Schemes are administered by Local Authorities on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Ranging from €4,000 to €25,000, the grants contribute towards the re-opening of a business or keeping it operational during the pandemic.

Nationally, over half a billion euro in grants have been allocated.

In Kerry, almost €7.5 million has been paid out under the Restart Grant and over €13 million under the Restart Plus Grant.