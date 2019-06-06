Over €2 million spent on UHK agency nurses over the past two years

Over €2 million has been spent on agency nurses in UHK over the past two years.

Hospitals across the country employ nurses from external agencies when there is a shortage of staff.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the HSE revealed there were over 23,200 agency nursing hours required in University Hospital Kerry in 2017.





Last year, the number of hours increased by 37% to over 31,800 hours.

This resulted in the cost of agency nurses increasing from €884,000 in 2017 to over €1,228,000 last year.

Over the past two years, the average hourly cost of agency nurses was over €38/hour.

From January 2017 to August 2017, the primary nursing agency provider was Nurse on Call, while from September 2017 to the end of 2018, CPL became the primary provider.