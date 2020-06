Over €2 million in payments has been committed for Restart Grants in Kerry.

That’s according to Tomás Hayes, of the Local Enterprise Office.

Grants of between €2,000 and €10,000 are available through Kerry County Council.

In Kerry, almost 1,600 applications have been made for the grant to date.

A number of payments have commenced, according to Tomás Hayes; the Restart Grant team are still processing the remaining applications.