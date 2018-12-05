€2.8 million allocated towards three projects benefitting local enterprises in Kerry

€2.8 million has been allocated towards three projects benefitting local enterprises in Kerry.

Under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund, the Vista Agri Hub is to get €1.8 million, the BNest Social Initiative DAC will benefit from €603,000, with the CIT Consortium Projects DAC being given €336,000.

The Vista Agri Hub takes in Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary; its aim is to empower the next generation of agri-tech entrepreneurs.





BNest takes in counties Kerry, Limerick, Cork, Clare and Tipperary; the initiative assists businesses seeking social impact to achieve viability.

CIT Consortium takes in Kerry and Cork and aims to increase the number of start-ups coming from the undergraduate student population in the South West.

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan is welcoming the funding.