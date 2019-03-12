€2.4 million allocated for housing adaptions for people living with disability in Kerry

Nearly €2.4 million has been allocated for housing adaptions for people living with a disability in Kerry.

The funding will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and can also facilitate an early return from hospital.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the allocation will continue to build on the progress made since the introduction of the scheme in 2007.





He says grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make their home more suitable for their needs.

Grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist with improvements, while €6,000 can be provided to address mobility problems.