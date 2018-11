Over €2.3 million has been accumulated from car parking charges in Killarney since 2015.

Councillor Niall Kelleher asked how much was made from the charges at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council confirmed that the net income figure, after expenditure, for parking in 2015 was over €640,000.





In 2016 the figure was €830,000 and €860,000 in 2017.