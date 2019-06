Over €2.2 million has been allocated for Kerry Airport.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement, which will be used for improvement works, safety and security.

It is an increase of one million euro compared to the 2018 grant.

The funding will be used for distance measuring equipment, approach lighting, weather system, perimeter security fencing and sheds and radios for vehicles.

The grant is part of €8.8 million in funding allocated for regional airports.