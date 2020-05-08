Over €17,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Abbeydorney

Over €17,000 of suspected drugs and cash have been seized following the discovery of a grow house in the Abbeydorney area.

Gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by gardaí from the Tralee District and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house.

They discovered a tent set up in one of the bedrooms containing €7,200 of suspected cannabis plants, fans, heat lamps, and a ventilation system.

In other rooms, gardaí seized €2,100 of cannabis herb, €7,100 in cash, €700 of suspected cocaine, and a small quantity of suspected Xanax tablets; all of the drugs will be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

