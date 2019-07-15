€16,500 donated from Ride Dingle Cycle to local charities

Sixteen and a half thousand euro has been donated to Dingle Charities and schools from the inaugural Ride Dingle Cycle Event.

More than 1400 cyclists took part in the first ever Ride Dingle cycle in April which took in Slea Head and the Conor Pass.

€7500 was donated to Camphill Community School Dingle. Other local charities to benefit included Dingle Tidy Towns, Dingle St Vincent de Paul and a number of local schools.

Next year’s cycle will take place on the 25th of April with registration opening next month.