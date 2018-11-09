Over €152,000 in funding awarded for flood protection works in Glenflesk

Over €152,000 in funding has been awarded for flood protection works in Glenflesk.

The funding, which was announced by Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran, was allocated to carry out significant flood prevention works between Curreal Bridge and Loo Bridge.

The Office of Public Works has allocated nearly €153,000 (€152,986) to carry out the works in Glenflesk, following representations from a number of public representatives in the county.





Junior Minister Brendan Griffin welcomed the funding, saying it will help finance the cost of the clearance of vegetation of the river bank between Glenflesk Village and Loo Bridge.

The works will be undertaken by Kerry County Council, and Minister Griffin says he’ll be seeking the progression of these works without delay, now that the funding is in place.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae also welcomed the announcement, adding Minister Boxer Moran’s visit to the county last year helped to deliver the funding.

He says a lot of time and effort went into securing funding for Glenflesk and the surrounding areas.