Over €15,000 of suspected drugs has been seized in Castlegregory.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday, Gardaí from Dingle, who were assisted by their colleagues in Tralee, executed a search warrant at a house in Castlegregory.

They discovered €15,200 of suspected cannabis plants and €350 of suspected cannabis resin and herb.

These will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.