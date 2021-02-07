€15 million upgrade of Kenmare wastewater facility hoped to be completed in 2022

A €15 million upgrade to Kenmare’s waste water treatment plant is hoped to be completed in 2022.

The proposed upgrade has been included in Irish Water’s national Capital Investment Plan, and is currently at the detailed design stage.

This was revealed in response to a motion by Independent Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The reply also states that Irish Water is preparing the Planning Application and the Environmental Impact Assessment Report, with a view to commencing construction in 2021, to be completed in 2022.

An assessment of the existing sewer network is also currently ongoing.