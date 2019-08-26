Over €143,000 in funding allocated for six Kerry projects

Over €143,000 (€143,666) in funding has been allocated for six Kerry projects.

It has been allocated under the CLÁR programme which provides funding for small infrastructural projects in rural areas.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin and Independent TDs for Kerry Michael and Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement, saying it will greatly benefit local communities.

This funding is in addition to €69,058 which was allocated to Kerry last month under the First Response Support and Mobility and Cancer Care Transport element of the CLÁR Programme.

In Kerry, this funding will be used to support safety measures and play areas in schools and communities.

Ballincrossing National School will receive €6,300 for the purchase and replacement of existing amber flashing lights, while Kilgobnet National School has been allocated €6,300 for the replacement of amber flashing lights.

€50,000 has been allocated for Ballyhar Dynamos for the improvement of carpark and footpaths, while Barraduff Community Field Organisation will receive €43,300 to upgrade of footpaths, traffic calming, surfacing and marking of carpark.

Sliabh a Mhadra National School will get €6,300 to erect safety signs on approach to school and Killorglin Playground/Kerry County Council has been allocated €31,466 for an extension of the existing playground.