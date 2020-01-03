Over €142,000 for Kerry projects

Over €142,000 has been allocated for projects in Kerry.

It’s part of a national allocation of over €4.5 million by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring for over 2,100 projects.

These include community groups, playgrounds, sports grounds and recreational groups.

Among the Kerry allocations are €6,800 for structural works at Camp Community Centre, €7,000 for SKDP for equipment for home maintenance projects across south Kerry and €13,000 for Cycling without Age projects in Rathmore and Killarney.

A full list of allocations is below: