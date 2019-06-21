Over €142,000 allocated for Kerry community projects

€142,409 has been allocated for community projects in Kerry under the Community Enhancement Programme.

69 Kerry projects will benefit from the programme which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This funding will be used in keeping with the objectives of the Local Economic and Community Plan, Kerry’s Age Friendly Strategy and the Healthy Kerry Plan.

 

Community Enhancement Programme 2019

 Applicant GroupMDProject DescriptionApproved funding
Castleisland Day Care CentreCastleislandPurchase and install recessed mat for the main entrance door€1,500
Keel Community CouncilCastleislandMobile unit for equipment in ‘seomra’ room used by senior citizens.€500
Keel GAA Club Walking TrackCastleislandOpen covered shelter and seating area alongside the existing walking track that is accessible for all.€1,750
Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club and Women’s GroupCastleislandFunding for equipment (exercise mats, balls, rings, games)€1,500
Knocknagoshel Sports and Recreational AssocCastleislandAge-friendly chairs that are comfortable for older users€750
Camp community CouncilChorca DhuibhneCanopy over wheelchair access ramp area leading into the centre€6,800
Castelgregory Community CouncilChorca DhuibhneFunding for age-friendly street furniture and various aesthetic fittings that promote exercise around the village€6,000
Castlemaine Community Services GroupChorca DhuibhnePolytunnel project involving local senior citizens€1,000
Sláinte SeniorsChorca DhuibhnePurchase of age-friendly chairs and kitchen equipment.€750
Kerry PPNCountywidePortable hearing loop system and projector to ensure that the meetings are fully inclusive of all sectors of the community, and that all can participate in discussions.€1,000
An Bháinseach Residents AssociationKenmareCreate a more welcoming and accessible environment for residents in the estate and centre users by improving elements of the reception area€1,000
Beaufort Community Care GroupKenmarePurchase sports equipment for older users, including nets, poles, paddles, balls€750
Caherciveen Men’s ShedKenmareFunding for equipment€900
Coiste Forbartha na SceilgeKenmareBowling mat for the bowls club€1,000
Cracow Park & PlaygroundKenmareDisability swing€3,500
Cromane Community CouncilKenmarePicnic benches at Cromane Strand Car Park that are age-friendly€1,000
Cumann Tithiochta na DromadaKenmarePurchase chairs for elderly members with arm rests and good back support that are stackable.€1,000
Glenbeigh Tidy Towns GroupKenmarePurchase additional pieces of outdoor gym equipment to compliment existing items, located at Rossbeigh beach.€3,000
KDYS KillorglinKenmarePurchase equipment€750
Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club on behalf of Kilgarvan Ag RithKenmareOutdoor gym equipment for use by seniors group to promote a healthier community that is age-friendly€3,000
Lauragh Community Centre CommitteeKenmareImprove exisitng facilities€5,000
SKDPKenmarePurchase equipment for meditation/calm/relaxation spaces in three Direct Provision Centres€2,000
SKDPKenmarePurchase equipment to be used in the SKDP home maintenance project across South Kerry.€7,000
The Black Valley Community GroupKenmareMemorial stone bench at Our Lady of the Valley Church in the heart of the Black Valley – a place for people to sit and pay tribute to those passed.€750
Tuosist Parish The Caha FRCKenmareImprove exisitng facilities€500
Ballydribeen Residents AssociationKillarneyIntergenerational gardening project€500
Ballyspillane CFRCKillarneyGames equipment and kitchen materials for age-friendly recreational and social events€500
Ballyspillane Resident’s AssociationKillarneyAdditional lighting in the estate to benefit all members of the areas in terms of well-being and safety.€5,500
Barradubh Men’s ShedKillarneyPolytunnel project€1,000
Fossa Bridge ClubKillarneyBridge Mates scoring programme€1,000
Killarney Cycling ClubKillarneyPurchase a ‘trishaw’ and establish ‘Cycling without Age’ in Killarney.€6,500

 

Applicant GroupMDProject DescriptionApproved funding
Killarney Looking Good CommitteeKillarney1) Intergenerational project with Killarney Looking Good Committee & Meitheal Group and Killarney Community College. 2) Purchase additional age-friendly wooden benches€4,000
Killarney Men’s ShedKillarneyImprove exisitng facilities€500
Killarney Sports & Leisure ComplexKillarneyDisabled changing bench€3,000
Rathmore Social ActionKillarneySocial programme to combat loneliness focusing on voice recording and archiving.€2,000
Rathmore Social ActionKillarneyPurchase ‘trishaw’ and establish local Cycling without Age programme€6,500
Sliabh Luachra Cycling ClubKillarneyPurchase two recumbent bikes suitable for use by people with reduced mobility, health issues and older people.€1,500
Sliabh Luachra Men’s ShedKillarneyPurchase equipment for workshop€1,000
Abbeydorney Community Hall Development CommitteeListowelKitchen necessities€500
Asdee Active RetiredListowelLocal history project compiling stories of elderly people in the area€1,000
Ballybunion Community ForumListowelPortable audio system to benefit those hard of hearing€1,350
Ballybunion Tidy TownsListowelUpgrading of picnic area to allow greater accessibility by all€4,000
Ballyheigue Development AssociationListowelSeating and additional signage relating to local walks. This is the start/finish point for the Heritage Loop Walk€2,000
Ballyheigue Social Economy EnterprisesListowelImprove lighting at three fire escapes€750
Cove Community Café, BallybunionListowelImprovements to the cafe that provides a social space for youths, the community and seniors in the area.€1,000
Duagh Sports & Leisure ComplexListowelImprovements to social/function room that will make it more comfortable and amenable to older people€1,000
Kenny Heights Residents AssociationListowelBench in the estate that will benefit all residents€1,250
Listowel EmmettsListowelAge-friendly seating€1,000
Listowel Tidy TownsListowelReplace three wooden benches on the River Walk.€2,000
Lixnaw Community CentreListowelPurchase of age appropriate seats for community centre€1,000
Lixnaw Men’s ShedListowelTable and chairs for social area€1,000
Moyvane Development AssociationListowelProvide additional age-friendy seating in two areas within the nature trail walk€2,000
Moyvane ICAListowelKitchen necessities€759
North Kerry Home Maintenance ServiceListowelPurchase of new equipment towards the Home Maintenance Programme which benefits senior citizens in North Kerry€4,500
Tarbert Development AssociationListowelPurchase picnic table with back for the Woodland walk.€1,500
The Diarmuid O Cathain Cultural CentreListowelProvide additional padded chairs and a selection of foldable tables to create a more comfortable meeting space for older people frequenting the Centre.€1,000
Ashgrove Ballyvelly TraleeTraleeSeating in the estate that will benefit all residents€500
Community Alert Group Leith Lisanearla & BallintobeenigTraleeImprovements to existing community walkway€6,000
Foodshare KerryTraleeGrant towards capital elements of educational project€2,000
Kerry Peer Support NetworkTraleeSoft furnishings€1,000
Laharn and Districts Residents AssociationTraleeEnhance access paths through the green spaces€3,000
Muing Residents Association/Shanakill FRCTraleeDevelopment of rockery at key areas to tackle anti-social behaviour, and children at play signs€1,000
na GaeilTraleeCommunity noticeboard to advertise upcoming events/promote activity€2,000
Open Arms KerryTraleeFurnishings for wellness room€200
Rahoonane Community CentreTraleeCalendar/booklet of essential contact numbers for agencies within the town e.g. Gardai, South Doc, Litter Warden etc.€500

 

Applicant GroupMDProject DescriptionApproved funding
Tralee Chamber AllianceTraleeAge-friendly bench seating€4,000
Tralee Community Care & ActionTraleePurchase new dining furniture and curtains for the room to help make the dining experience in the Day Centre more comfortable€1,500
Tralee International Resource CentreTraleeProvide a cooking space for service users, many of whom are asylum seekers living in direct provision, for the benefit of their well being€2,000
Tralee Tidy TogetherTraleeFunding forage-friendly benches along the opening stretch of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway€4,900
Total funding awarded:€142,409

