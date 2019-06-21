Over €142,000 allocated for Kerry community projects

€142,409 has been allocated for community projects in Kerry under the Community Enhancement Programme.
69 Kerry projects will benefit from the programme which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
This funding will be used in keeping with the objectives of the Local Economic and Community Plan, Kerry’s Age Friendly Strategy and the Healthy Kerry Plan.
Community Enhancement Programme 2019
|Applicant Group
|MD
|Project Description
|Approved funding
|Castleisland Day Care Centre
|Castleisland
|Purchase and install recessed mat for the main entrance door
|€1,500
|Keel Community Council
|Castleisland
|Mobile unit for equipment in ‘seomra’ room used by senior citizens.
|€500
|Keel GAA Club Walking Track
|Castleisland
|Open covered shelter and seating area alongside the existing walking track that is accessible for all.
|€1,750
|Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club and Women’s Group
|Castleisland
|Funding for equipment (exercise mats, balls, rings, games)
|€1,500
|Knocknagoshel Sports and Recreational Assoc
|Castleisland
|Age-friendly chairs that are comfortable for older users
|€750
|Camp community Council
|Chorca Dhuibhne
|Canopy over wheelchair access ramp area leading into the centre
|€6,800
|Castelgregory Community Council
|Chorca Dhuibhne
|Funding for age-friendly street furniture and various aesthetic fittings that promote exercise around the village
|€6,000
|Castlemaine Community Services Group
|Chorca Dhuibhne
|Polytunnel project involving local senior citizens
|€1,000
|Sláinte Seniors
|Chorca Dhuibhne
|Purchase of age-friendly chairs and kitchen equipment.
|€750
|Kerry PPN
|Countywide
|Portable hearing loop system and projector to ensure that the meetings are fully inclusive of all sectors of the community, and that all can participate in discussions.
|€1,000
|An Bháinseach Residents Association
|Kenmare
|Create a more welcoming and accessible environment for residents in the estate and centre users by improving elements of the reception area
|€1,000
|Beaufort Community Care Group
|Kenmare
|Purchase sports equipment for older users, including nets, poles, paddles, balls
|€750
|Caherciveen Men’s Shed
|Kenmare
|Funding for equipment
|€900
|Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge
|Kenmare
|Bowling mat for the bowls club
|€1,000
|Cracow Park & Playground
|Kenmare
|Disability swing
|€3,500
|Cromane Community Council
|Kenmare
|Picnic benches at Cromane Strand Car Park that are age-friendly
|€1,000
|Cumann Tithiochta na Dromada
|Kenmare
|Purchase chairs for elderly members with arm rests and good back support that are stackable.
|€1,000
|Glenbeigh Tidy Towns Group
|Kenmare
|Purchase additional pieces of outdoor gym equipment to compliment existing items, located at Rossbeigh beach.
|€3,000
|KDYS Killorglin
|Kenmare
|Purchase equipment
|€750
|Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club on behalf of Kilgarvan Ag Rith
|Kenmare
|Outdoor gym equipment for use by seniors group to promote a healthier community that is age-friendly
|€3,000
|Lauragh Community Centre Committee
|Kenmare
|Improve exisitng facilities
|€5,000
|SKDP
|Kenmare
|Purchase equipment for meditation/calm/relaxation spaces in three Direct Provision Centres
|€2,000
|SKDP
|Kenmare
|Purchase equipment to be used in the SKDP home maintenance project across South Kerry.
|€7,000
|The Black Valley Community Group
|Kenmare
|Memorial stone bench at Our Lady of the Valley Church in the heart of the Black Valley – a place for people to sit and pay tribute to those passed.
|€750
|Tuosist Parish The Caha FRC
|Kenmare
|Improve exisitng facilities
|€500
|Ballydribeen Residents Association
|Killarney
|Intergenerational gardening project
|€500
|Ballyspillane CFRC
|Killarney
|Games equipment and kitchen materials for age-friendly recreational and social events
|€500
|Ballyspillane Resident’s Association
|Killarney
|Additional lighting in the estate to benefit all members of the areas in terms of well-being and safety.
|€5,500
|Barradubh Men’s Shed
|Killarney
|Polytunnel project
|€1,000
|Fossa Bridge Club
|Killarney
|Bridge Mates scoring programme
|€1,000
|Killarney Cycling Club
|Killarney
|Purchase a ‘trishaw’ and establish ‘Cycling without Age’ in Killarney.
|€6,500
|Killarney Looking Good Committee
|Killarney
|1) Intergenerational project with Killarney Looking Good Committee & Meitheal Group and Killarney Community College. 2) Purchase additional age-friendly wooden benches
|€4,000
|Killarney Men’s Shed
|Killarney
|Improve exisitng facilities
|€500
|Killarney Sports & Leisure Complex
|Killarney
|Disabled changing bench
|€3,000
|Rathmore Social Action
|Killarney
|Social programme to combat loneliness focusing on voice recording and archiving.
|€2,000
|Rathmore Social Action
|Killarney
|Purchase ‘trishaw’ and establish local Cycling without Age programme
|€6,500
|Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club
|Killarney
|Purchase two recumbent bikes suitable for use by people with reduced mobility, health issues and older people.
|€1,500
|Sliabh Luachra Men’s Shed
|Killarney
|Purchase equipment for workshop
|€1,000
|Abbeydorney Community Hall Development Committee
|Listowel
|Kitchen necessities
|€500
|Asdee Active Retired
|Listowel
|Local history project compiling stories of elderly people in the area
|€1,000
|Ballybunion Community Forum
|Listowel
|Portable audio system to benefit those hard of hearing
|€1,350
|Ballybunion Tidy Towns
|Listowel
|Upgrading of picnic area to allow greater accessibility by all
|€4,000
|Ballyheigue Development Association
|Listowel
|Seating and additional signage relating to local walks. This is the start/finish point for the Heritage Loop Walk
|€2,000
|Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises
|Listowel
|Improve lighting at three fire escapes
|€750
|Cove Community Café, Ballybunion
|Listowel
|Improvements to the cafe that provides a social space for youths, the community and seniors in the area.
|€1,000
|Duagh Sports & Leisure Complex
|Listowel
|Improvements to social/function room that will make it more comfortable and amenable to older people
|€1,000
|Kenny Heights Residents Association
|Listowel
|Bench in the estate that will benefit all residents
|€1,250
|Listowel Emmetts
|Listowel
|Age-friendly seating
|€1,000
|Listowel Tidy Towns
|Listowel
|Replace three wooden benches on the River Walk.
|€2,000
|Lixnaw Community Centre
|Listowel
|Purchase of age appropriate seats for community centre
|€1,000
|Lixnaw Men’s Shed
|Listowel
|Table and chairs for social area
|€1,000
|Moyvane Development Association
|Listowel
|Provide additional age-friendy seating in two areas within the nature trail walk
|€2,000
|Moyvane ICA
|Listowel
|Kitchen necessities
|€759
|North Kerry Home Maintenance Service
|Listowel
|Purchase of new equipment towards the Home Maintenance Programme which benefits senior citizens in North Kerry
|€4,500
|Tarbert Development Association
|Listowel
|Purchase picnic table with back for the Woodland walk.
|€1,500
|The Diarmuid O Cathain Cultural Centre
|Listowel
|Provide additional padded chairs and a selection of foldable tables to create a more comfortable meeting space for older people frequenting the Centre.
|€1,000
|Ashgrove Ballyvelly Tralee
|Tralee
|Seating in the estate that will benefit all residents
|€500
|Community Alert Group Leith Lisanearla & Ballintobeenig
|Tralee
|Improvements to existing community walkway
|€6,000
|Foodshare Kerry
|Tralee
|Grant towards capital elements of educational project
|€2,000
|Kerry Peer Support Network
|Tralee
|Soft furnishings
|€1,000
|Laharn and Districts Residents Association
|Tralee
|Enhance access paths through the green spaces
|€3,000
|Muing Residents Association/Shanakill FRC
|Tralee
|Development of rockery at key areas to tackle anti-social behaviour, and children at play signs
|€1,000
|na Gaeil
|Tralee
|Community noticeboard to advertise upcoming events/promote activity
|€2,000
|Open Arms Kerry
|Tralee
|Furnishings for wellness room
|€200
|Rahoonane Community Centre
|Tralee
|Calendar/booklet of essential contact numbers for agencies within the town e.g. Gardai, South Doc, Litter Warden etc.
|€500
|Tralee Chamber Alliance
|Tralee
|Age-friendly bench seating
|€4,000
|Tralee Community Care & Action
|Tralee
|Purchase new dining furniture and curtains for the room to help make the dining experience in the Day Centre more comfortable
|€1,500
|Tralee International Resource Centre
|Tralee
|Provide a cooking space for service users, many of whom are asylum seekers living in direct provision, for the benefit of their well being
|€2,000
|Tralee Tidy Together
|Tralee
|Funding forage-friendly benches along the opening stretch of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway
|€4,900
|Total funding awarded:
|€142,409