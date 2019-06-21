Over €142,000 allocated for Kerry community projects

€142,409 has been allocated for community projects in Kerry under the Community Enhancement Programme.

69 Kerry projects will benefit from the programme which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This funding will be used in keeping with the objectives of the Local Economic and Community Plan, Kerry’s Age Friendly Strategy and the Healthy Kerry Plan.

Community Enhancement Programme 2019

Applicant Group MD Project Description Approved funding Castleisland Day Care Centre Castleisland Purchase and install recessed mat for the main entrance door €1,500 Keel Community Council Castleisland Mobile unit for equipment in ‘seomra’ room used by senior citizens. €500 Keel GAA Club Walking Track Castleisland Open covered shelter and seating area alongside the existing walking track that is accessible for all. €1,750 Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club and Women’s Group Castleisland Funding for equipment (exercise mats, balls, rings, games) €1,500 Knocknagoshel Sports and Recreational Assoc Castleisland Age-friendly chairs that are comfortable for older users €750 Camp community Council Chorca Dhuibhne Canopy over wheelchair access ramp area leading into the centre €6,800 Castelgregory Community Council Chorca Dhuibhne Funding for age-friendly street furniture and various aesthetic fittings that promote exercise around the village €6,000 Castlemaine Community Services Group Chorca Dhuibhne Polytunnel project involving local senior citizens €1,000 Sláinte Seniors Chorca Dhuibhne Purchase of age-friendly chairs and kitchen equipment. €750 Kerry PPN Countywide Portable hearing loop system and projector to ensure that the meetings are fully inclusive of all sectors of the community, and that all can participate in discussions. €1,000 An Bháinseach Residents Association Kenmare Create a more welcoming and accessible environment for residents in the estate and centre users by improving elements of the reception area €1,000 Beaufort Community Care Group Kenmare Purchase sports equipment for older users, including nets, poles, paddles, balls €750 Caherciveen Men’s Shed Kenmare Funding for equipment €900 Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge Kenmare Bowling mat for the bowls club €1,000 Cracow Park & Playground Kenmare Disability swing €3,500 Cromane Community Council Kenmare Picnic benches at Cromane Strand Car Park that are age-friendly €1,000 Cumann Tithiochta na Dromada Kenmare Purchase chairs for elderly members with arm rests and good back support that are stackable. €1,000 Glenbeigh Tidy Towns Group Kenmare Purchase additional pieces of outdoor gym equipment to compliment existing items, located at Rossbeigh beach. €3,000 KDYS Killorglin Kenmare Purchase equipment €750 Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club on behalf of Kilgarvan Ag Rith Kenmare Outdoor gym equipment for use by seniors group to promote a healthier community that is age-friendly €3,000 Lauragh Community Centre Committee Kenmare Improve exisitng facilities €5,000 SKDP Kenmare Purchase equipment for meditation/calm/relaxation spaces in three Direct Provision Centres €2,000 SKDP Kenmare Purchase equipment to be used in the SKDP home maintenance project across South Kerry. €7,000 The Black Valley Community Group Kenmare Memorial stone bench at Our Lady of the Valley Church in the heart of the Black Valley – a place for people to sit and pay tribute to those passed. €750 Tuosist Parish The Caha FRC Kenmare Improve exisitng facilities €500 Ballydribeen Residents Association Killarney Intergenerational gardening project €500 Ballyspillane CFRC Killarney Games equipment and kitchen materials for age-friendly recreational and social events €500 Ballyspillane Resident’s Association Killarney Additional lighting in the estate to benefit all members of the areas in terms of well-being and safety. €5,500 Barradubh Men’s Shed Killarney Polytunnel project €1,000 Fossa Bridge Club Killarney Bridge Mates scoring programme €1,000 Killarney Cycling Club Killarney Purchase a ‘trishaw’ and establish ‘Cycling without Age’ in Killarney. €6,500

Applicant Group MD Project Description Approved funding Killarney Looking Good Committee Killarney 1) Intergenerational project with Killarney Looking Good Committee & Meitheal Group and Killarney Community College. 2) Purchase additional age-friendly wooden benches €4,000 Killarney Men’s Shed Killarney Improve exisitng facilities €500 Killarney Sports & Leisure Complex Killarney Disabled changing bench €3,000 Rathmore Social Action Killarney Social programme to combat loneliness focusing on voice recording and archiving. €2,000 Rathmore Social Action Killarney Purchase ‘trishaw’ and establish local Cycling without Age programme €6,500 Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club Killarney Purchase two recumbent bikes suitable for use by people with reduced mobility, health issues and older people. €1,500 Sliabh Luachra Men’s Shed Killarney Purchase equipment for workshop €1,000 Abbeydorney Community Hall Development Committee Listowel Kitchen necessities €500 Asdee Active Retired Listowel Local history project compiling stories of elderly people in the area €1,000 Ballybunion Community Forum Listowel Portable audio system to benefit those hard of hearing €1,350 Ballybunion Tidy Towns Listowel Upgrading of picnic area to allow greater accessibility by all €4,000 Ballyheigue Development Association Listowel Seating and additional signage relating to local walks. This is the start/finish point for the Heritage Loop Walk €2,000 Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises Listowel Improve lighting at three fire escapes €750 Cove Community Café, Ballybunion Listowel Improvements to the cafe that provides a social space for youths, the community and seniors in the area. €1,000 Duagh Sports & Leisure Complex Listowel Improvements to social/function room that will make it more comfortable and amenable to older people €1,000 Kenny Heights Residents Association Listowel Bench in the estate that will benefit all residents €1,250 Listowel Emmetts Listowel Age-friendly seating €1,000 Listowel Tidy Towns Listowel Replace three wooden benches on the River Walk. €2,000 Lixnaw Community Centre Listowel Purchase of age appropriate seats for community centre €1,000 Lixnaw Men’s Shed Listowel Table and chairs for social area €1,000 Moyvane Development Association Listowel Provide additional age-friendy seating in two areas within the nature trail walk €2,000 Moyvane ICA Listowel Kitchen necessities €759 North Kerry Home Maintenance Service Listowel Purchase of new equipment towards the Home Maintenance Programme which benefits senior citizens in North Kerry €4,500 Tarbert Development Association Listowel Purchase picnic table with back for the Woodland walk. €1,500 The Diarmuid O Cathain Cultural Centre Listowel Provide additional padded chairs and a selection of foldable tables to create a more comfortable meeting space for older people frequenting the Centre. €1,000 Ashgrove Ballyvelly Tralee Tralee Seating in the estate that will benefit all residents €500 Community Alert Group Leith Lisanearla & Ballintobeenig Tralee Improvements to existing community walkway €6,000 Foodshare Kerry Tralee Grant towards capital elements of educational project €2,000 Kerry Peer Support Network Tralee Soft furnishings €1,000 Laharn and Districts Residents Association Tralee Enhance access paths through the green spaces €3,000 Muing Residents Association/Shanakill FRC Tralee Development of rockery at key areas to tackle anti-social behaviour, and children at play signs €1,000 na Gaeil Tralee Community noticeboard to advertise upcoming events/promote activity €2,000 Open Arms Kerry Tralee Furnishings for wellness room €200 Rahoonane Community Centre Tralee Calendar/booklet of essential contact numbers for agencies within the town e.g. Gardai, South Doc, Litter Warden etc. €500