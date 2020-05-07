€14,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Tralee

€14,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in Tralee.

Shortly after 10pm last night, the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Tralee Garda Station, executed a search warrant at a house in Lee Drive.

Along with three bags of suspected cocaine worth an estimated €14,000, Gardaí also seized weighing scales, zip lock bags, a cooking sieve and an unknown crystallised substance.

The suspect drugs and the unknown substance will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.