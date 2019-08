Gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Ballybunion and Listowel, have seized €12,500 worth of suspected cannabis plants, cannabis herb and cocaine.

Arising from investigations into sale and supply of controlled drugs in Ballybunion, four searches were carried out today.

Cannabis plants with a potential estimated value of €11,200, cocaine (€700) and cannabis (€600) were seized.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.