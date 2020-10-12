Over €114,000 for four Kerry projects

Over €114,000 in funding is to be given to four Kerry projects.

It’s part of the latest round of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme worth €4.3 million, helping 137 locations adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.

€39,600 will be used to improve access to a riverside recreation area in Sneem and €24,750 is allocated to install bicycle infrastructure in Ballyheigue and Ballybunion.

Ardfert will get €25,000 for a community recreation space and the same amount is to used for a new picnic area in Inch.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says these measures are really important at this present time – they will improve public areas and will encourage people to get outdoors and get active which is important for their mental health.