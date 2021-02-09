€107 million to be invested in broadband in Kerry

Kerry is set for an investment of €107 million in high-speed fibre broadband.

Contractors are continuing to survey on the ground on behalf of National Broadband Ireland, the company rolling out the new network under the national Government plan.

Crews are currently surveying Rathmore, Knocknacopple, Mounthorgan, Kilquane Upper, Barraduff, Cloonteens, Gneevegullia, Tureenamult, and Renasup.

All workers carry official ID, have undergone COVID training and travel in vehicles with the NBI logo.

In Kerry, there are 26,905 premises including homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools that need broadband.