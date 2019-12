Over €10,400 has been raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Businesses, schools, community groups and more took part in the annual fundraiser for Saint Vincent De Paul.

The money will be used for food hampers for those in need this Christmas in Kerry.

It will also help to cover some of the costs of the festive meals on wheels service and the SVP dinner on Christmas Day in St John’s Parish Centre.

Any outstanding donations can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul.