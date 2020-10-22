€100,000 upgrade of Killarney street begins next week

A €100,000 upgrade of a Killarney street will begin next week.

The works on Main Street, which begin on Tuesday (October 27th), involve the closure of the road to vehicular traffic to facilitate the repair and replacement of granite paving blocks.

Traffic diversions will be in place via the Ha-Hah, East Avenue Road and Mission Road.

Deliveries to and from local businesses will be facilitated throughout the works.

The works will take place in phases over several weeks and Kerry County Council says it will make every effort to limit disruption for businesses and the public.

It is hoped the street will reopen to vehicular traffic at the end of December.