€100,000 lottery ticket sold in Kerry

A 100 thousand euro winning lottery ticket has been sold in Kerry.

The ticket in the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle, which took place last night, was sold in the Gala store in Fenit.

The winning ticket’s number is 308112.

Two other winners of 100 thousand euro bought their tickets in Maynooth and in Dublin 11.

The National Lottery says someone in County Limerick won the top prize, scooping 1 million euro in the Millionaire Raffle Draw.

The National Lottery says it’ll reveal the retailer who sold the overall winning ticket in the coming days.

The ticket number for the top prize was 010661.