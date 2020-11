Over €10,000 of suspected cocaine has been seized in Listowel.

Around 4.30pm on Saturday, an off duty Garda saw a man entering an apartment in the town with something concealed under his top.

During a surveillance operation, two men were seen leaving the apartment in a taxi which was later stopped by Gardaí.

Both men were searched and one was found to have four bags of suspected cocaine worth around €10,300.

No arrests have yet been made.