A South Kerry group has raised over €10,000 to help refugees to settle in the area.

The Fáilte Cahersiveen Refugee Resettlement Group announced it has passed its original fundraising target of €10,000.

The group aims to welcome ten families over the next five years to the town.

It says it will now submit its resettlement plan to the Department of Justice, and hopes to welcome its first family to the area shortly.