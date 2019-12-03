€10,000 in prize funding for competition to design art work for morgue at UHK

Artists and budding artists are being reminded that the deadline is looming for a unique art competition, which invites members of the public to design a piece of art for the morgue at University Hospital Kerry.

The HSE, along with the Irish Hospice Foundation, is offering a prize fund of €10,000 to the artists whose work is chosen.

The art work will be contained within the newly renovated and extended morgue at UHK.

Entries can be paintings, sculptures, murals or pieces using various other mediums – but the closing date for ideas to be sumitted is this Friday, December 6.

Paul Ruane from the juding panel says artists should bear in mind the dignity of the place where the art will he exhibited: