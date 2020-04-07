€1,000 worth of cannabis and suspected pellet gun seized in Killarney

Gardaí have seized €1,000 worth of cannabis and a suspected pellet gun in Killarney.
During a foot patrol on Saturday, gardaí noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from an apartment in Killarney town.
A surveillance operation was put in place and a search warrant was later executed at the apartment.
Gardaí discovered a small tent which contained lights and fans.
They seized €1,000 worth of cannabis plants and cannabis herb, a suspected pellet gun, pellets and drug paraphernalia.
No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.