€1,000 worth of cannabis and suspected pellet gun seized in Killarney

Gardaí have seized €1,000 worth of cannabis and a suspected pellet gun in Killarney.

During a foot patrol on Saturday, gardaí noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from an apartment in Killarney town.

A surveillance operation was put in place and a search warrant was later executed at the apartment.

Gardaí discovered a small tent which contained lights and fans.

They seized €1,000 worth of cannabis plants and cannabis herb, a suspected pellet gun, pellets and drug paraphernalia.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.