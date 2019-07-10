€1,000 a month to rent one-bedroom apartment in Dingle

It’s costing €1,000 a month to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Dingle.

That’s according to Tralee Area President for St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane.

This comes as a joint-survey published yesterday by Threshold and St Vincent De Paul found that one in five of those receiving Housing Assistance Payment are spending 30% of their income on rent.

Limits on HAP payments have stayed the same since 2016, despite a steady increase in rent prices across the country.

Paddy Kevane feels the Housing Assistance Payment system is not fit for purpose, with people having to pay several hundred euro to landlords on top of HAP.

He believes Tralee and Dingle should be deemed rent pressure zones, adding that €1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment in Dingle is excessive.