€10 million upgrade of Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant approved

A €10 million upgrade of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant has been approved.

The information was revealed in response to a motion from Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Capacity issues in the plant have been cited by An Bord Pleanála during recent planning permission refusals.

Earlier this year, a development consisting of 55 houses in Kenmare was refused by An Bord Pleanála, on the grounds that the existing wastewater treatment plant could not process the additional load.

This followed the refusal for a 10-motorhome park just outside the town due to similar issues.

A flow/loading survey was completed in 2018 to assess the extent of any planned works.

Irish Water now says the upgrade has been approved and a consulting engineer has been appointed.

The planning application and environmental impact report is being compiled with a view to begin construction late in 2020, with a planned completion date of 2022.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae said he fears any delays to proceeding with the planned upgrade could continue to stifle residential development in the town.