€10 million allocated for supports for people with disabilities

€10 million has been allocated to resume day service and enhanced home support services for people with disabilities.

The funding is part of the National Action Plan on COVID-19.

€7.5m is being used to increase disability day services by one day a week for over 14,000 adults.

€2.5m will provide an additional 210 intensive support packages to help children and young people with complex/high support needs.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the funding, saying it is crucially important in supporting people with disabilities in the coming months and their families.