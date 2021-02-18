Over €1 million to retrofit Kerry social houses

€1,082,718 has been allocated to retrofit social houses in Kerry to make them more energy efficient.

Kerry County Council has been set a target of forty units to be retrofitted.

The allocation is part of the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme for Social Houses.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley says the funding will make homes warmer, improve air quality, reduce energy bills and provide a boost for tradespeople.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says it’s important that Kerry County Council’s housing stock is upgraded in line with current energy requirements.