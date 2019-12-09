€1 million for MacGillycuddy Reeks project

Almost €1 million has been allocated to a project to restore, preserve and enhance the biodiversity of the MacGillycuddy Reeks.

Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed today launched the project.

The locally-led Sustainable Agricultural Plan for the MacGillycuddy Reeks is among 23 European Innovation Partnerships around the country co-funded by the Department of Agriculture.

Six upland EIPs are now being funded under the Rural Development Programme.

It will involve a four-year pilot scheme to develop practical, achievable actions and innovations to address issues facing farmers on the MacGillycuddy Reeks, which is a Natura 2000 area.

The project is led by South Kerry Development Partnership and includes local farmers, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Institute of Technology Tralee, MacGillycuddy Reeks farm advisors, Kerry County Council and local community group representatives.

Minister Michael Creed commended the farmers involved in the project saying their contribution will improve the local environment and community and help to inform other projects around the country.