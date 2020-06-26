€1 million Earmarked for Caherciveen Regeneration

Over €1 million has been earmarked to help regenerate Caherciveen.

The programme is funded under €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 aiming to allow rural communities to develop and prosper.

The Caherciveen Town Centre Regeneration Project is set to receive €1,056,380 in Category 2 funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Regeneration Fund.

It provides seed capital for strategic, large-scale projects, which will assist in delivering town and village regeneration and contribute to economic development and recovery.

The total cost of the Caherciveen project is expected to be just over €1,408,000.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says those who have applied to the fund but were not successful should not lose hope as the process is not complete.

He has also called on people who have a vision for their region or community that the fund could assist to prepare applications for funding.

Fine Gael County Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen hopes adequate consultation on the implementation of the funding will take place with the residents of Caherciveen and has called for any works to be completed in the tourist off season.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, who called for schemes to regenerate Caherciveen at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council, says the grant will help tackle dereliction and involve a comprehensive rebranding of the town.