€1.9 million in funding approved for Kerry schools

€1.9 million in funding has been approved for Kerry schools.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Education Norma Foley, who says the department’s capital budget for 2020 has been increased to make the funds available next month.

Minister Norma Foley says €1.9 million will go towards minor works in primary and post-primary schools in Kerry.

€1m of this relates to COVID-19 works at secondary level, while €900,000 for primary schools is the 2021 granting being brought forward.

Minister Foley says the payment of these grants at this stage gives schools a good lead-in period for planning and undertaking works in 2021.

She says the minor works grant funding provides good flexibility at local level to assist schools to manage in the COVID-19 environment and to put more sustainable arrangements in place.

For example, schools may use this funding to enhance ventilation, purchase furniture or adapt toilet areas.