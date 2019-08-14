Over €1.7 million allocated for Kerry LEADER projects

Over €1.7 million for LEADER project funding has been allocated to Kerry since 2014.

The figures were revealed following a parliamentary question by Fianna Fail Mayo TD Dara Calleary.

From 2014 to July 8th this year, over €24.7 million has been allocated to Local Action Groups under the LEADER programme.

The programme which is due to run until next year has a total budget of €250 million with €220 million of this allocated to Local Action Groups to cover the costs of delivering their LEADER strategies.

Since 2018, over 2,100 projects around the country have been approved with a value of €75.8 million.