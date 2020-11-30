€1.6 million granted to Kerry primary and post-primary schools

€1.6 million has been granted to Kerry primary and post-primary schools.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley says the funding will benefit 162 Kerry schools, allowing them to purchase digital devices and technologies.

She says a 60-pupil primary school will receive €4,300, a 300-pupil school will receive up to €12,500, while 500-student secondary schools will receive up to €37,000.

Minister Foley says funding of this scale can make a difference to a school and its students.

The grants will be automatically issued to all primary, special and post-primary schools in early December.