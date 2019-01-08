€1.6 million allocated for Listowel to Tralee road

Over €1.6 million is to be made available to upgrade a portion of the main Listowel to Tralee road.

Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has announced the money for works at Mountcoal on the N69.

The funding will be used to resurface four kilometres of the road.





Minister Griffin and local Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly said the allocation is very positive as this is one of the worst stretches of national road in Kerry.

The tender documents for the scheme are nearly complete and Kerry County Council is hoping to go to tender next month.