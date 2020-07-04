Over €1.5m paid to Kerry businesses under Restart Grant

Over €1.5m has been paid to Kerry businesses under the Restart Grant.

The government’s Restart Grant involves direct grant aid of between €2,000 and €10,000, to help micro and small businesses with reopening and re-employing workers following COVID-19 closures.

The latest figures from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment show that €1,535,192 has been approved and paid to businesses in Kerry since the Restart Grant was formed.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says this scheme, which was created by the previous government, prioritises the recovery from the economic shock of COVID-19.

He says small businesses will play a huge role in that recovery, as they are the lifeblood of the local economy.

The Keel TD adds the government is working to repair the damage that has been done and restore confidence and prosperity.

Business impacted can apply to Kerry County Council for grant support of between €2,000 and €10,000, equivalent to their rates bill in 2019.

The application form for the Restart Grant is available on the council’s website.

Elsewhere, Deputy Griffin says the July Jobs Initiative, which will be announced in the coming weeks, will help to bolster the economy and get people back to work as quickly as possible.