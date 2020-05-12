€1.5 million worth of EuroMillions prizes unclaimed in Kerry

€1.5 million worth of EuroMillions prizes remains unclaimed in Kerry.

Three EuroMillions Plus top prizes worth €500,000 each, have been won in the county so far this year.

Two of the winning tickets were sold in Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh on February 28th and March 31st respectively.

Daly’s SuperValu in Killarney also sold a winning EuroMillions half-a-million-euro ticket on April 14th.

It’s believed both Glenbeigh winners are local, given the first ticket was sold outside the typical tourist season and that travel restrictions were in place before the second win.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the National Lottery has extended its deadline to make a claim to six months.

Communications executive with the National Lottery Fran Whearty is appealing to people to check all old tickets:

The lucky winner can contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange to collect their winnings.