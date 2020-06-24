€1.5 million in lotto prize money remains uncollected by Kerry winners.

Three EuroMillions Plus top prizes of €500,000 were won in the county during February to April; two were in Sheahan’s in Glenbeigh and one was in Daly’s Supervalu, Killarney.

All winners have made contact with the National Lottery, which is organising postal payments.

The postal payment option was made available by the National Lottery due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week, a family syndicate in Kerry received the county’s largest ever National Lottery win of €9.7 million via postal payment.