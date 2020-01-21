€1.4 million announced for Dale Road upgrade

€1.4 million in funding has been announced for the Dale Road, an accident blackspot in North Kerry.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says construction can now begin on this section of the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, also known as the Rathscannel Road.

From this Friday the road will fully close to traffic on the Ballinclogher side, and on the Abbeydorney side there’ll be a graded closure to allow for local access.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil is welcoming the announcement, and Cllr Mike Kennelly says the announcement is good news as it’ll improve safety for all road users and will save lives.