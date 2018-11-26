€1.3 million in funding announced for Killarney and Tralee

Killarney and Tralee are to receive nearly €1.3 million in Government funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives.

Minister of State, Brendan Griffin has annnounced that Killarney will receive one million euro towards an extensive network of new dedicated cycle lanes and improved traffic management works to alleviate congestion.

Funding will also be made available to progress the Áras Phadraig Masterplan.





In Tralee, €289,000 has been allocated to go towards works on Bridge Street, Rock Street and Russell Street.

Kerry County Council has warmly welcomed the funding saying it will allow for the progression of a number of key projects.

Senator Paul Coghlan is also welcoming the announcements.