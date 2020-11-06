€1.2 million spent renting prefabs for Kerry schools over past five years

€1.2 million has been spent renting prefabs for Kerry schools over the past five years.

The Department of Education has released information relating to the costs of renting prefabricated units for both primary and secondary schools in Kerry.

Prefabricated units are free-standing structures that schools use to accommodate students when space is limited or if there are issues with the building.

At the end of 2019, there were 24 prefabs being paid for by the department in 11 Kerry schools, eight primary and three post-primary.

€155,000 was spent on prefabs in 2015, €94,545 in 2016, €173,000 in 2017 and €409,719 in 2018.

Last year, the cost reduced to just under €370,000.

This brought the total cost to €1.2 million over the past five years.

In response to Radio Kerry, the department says a number of primary and post-primary schools are sanctioned prefabs as an interim measure, pending the delivery of a building project.

They add the rental of these prefabs will cease once the building projects are complete.