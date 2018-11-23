Over €1.2 million funding for the Valentia Cable Station Restoration project

Over €1.2 million in funding has been announced for the Valentia Cable Station Restoration project.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement today.

Mr Griffin says he has been a huge supporter of the project since becoming the Minister with special responsibility for tourism.





He has worked to secure funding and build relations with cable station counterparts in Canada, with whom a joint application for UNESCO World Heritage status is planned.

Minister Griffin says the funding is a huge boost for the South Kerry area and will make the Valentia Cable Station a “landmark”.

Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan has also welcomed the funding.