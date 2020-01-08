Over €1.15 million announced for expansion of Kerry Food Hub

Over €1.15 million in funding has been allocated for the expansion of the Kerry Food Hub in Firies.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement this morning.

The Kerry Food Hub is a not-for-profit community project which provides food production facilities to start-up entrepreneurs and small growth-oriented food businesses.

This funding will see six additional units created, while also facilitating new jobs and opportunities.

The project also involves the development of an online e-commerce Artisan marketplace; this is designed to connect both the Hub-based and regional artisan suppliers to key hotel buyers in Killarney.